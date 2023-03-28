Miraculous Pond in West Bengal? A Dip in This Holy Water Has Helped Lose Weight, Claim Locals

For ages, people from Howrah and surrounding areas have been flocking to a pond known as ‘Mota (Fat) Pukur (Pond)’ in West Bengal, believed to work wonders on the body. According to the locals, diving into the pond transforms a skinny frame into a fat one, and bathing in it is said to cure various ailments. Its miraculous benefits have earned it a reputation all over Bengal.

It was once a large lake filled with lotus trees and shoals of fish, and now people come from all over Howrah and its surrounding districts to bathe in its waters, which are believed to cure various diseases and even make skinny bodies fat. Before taking a dip, it is customary to apply turmeric and vermilion oil to the pond tree and touch it before entering the water. The temple of Goddess Chandi is located on the banks of the pond, and devotees offer prayers to her after bathing to seek her blessings and rid themselves of illnesses. Groups of people still visit this pond to benefit from its healing properties and perform puja when their desires are fulfilled.

On Sundays and during Shukla Paksha, a gathering of devotees can be observed near the Pond where puja materials are available. People come to pay their respects to the deity, and after taking a dip in the pond, they collect some water in a bottle. As per tradition, it is mandatory to bathe with the water from the pond at home for two consecutive days after taking a dip in the pond. This practice is followed by the devotees with utmost reverence.

Tapan Sarkar, an associate of the Batul Temple, explains that the ‘Mota Pukur’ has been known to have medicinal properties, particularly beneficial for women and children suffering from ailments like rickets. “Many people visit the pond with the hope of fulfilling their dreams, and upon success, they offer their gratitude by participating in a rally," he said to News18.

Similarly, a local resident, Manik Lal Dey, emphasised the importance of faith in Goddess Chandi and stated, “Taking a dip in the pond while remembering Ma Chandi can help transform a skinny body into a healthy and plump one, which is why the pond is called ‘Mota Pukur’."

Large numbers of devotees flock to the pond to offer puja to Goddess Chandi after their wishes are fulfilled and problems are resolved. The puja is conducted with the accompaniment of different musical instruments, and the main ingredients used are pumpkin, sweet pumpkin, and a sack of salt. Nibha Sarkar, one of the devotees, shared, “I came to the pond after hearing about it from the locals and I hope that all my desires get fulfilled."

Although there is no scientific evidence to support the claims made by the locals about the healing properties of the pond, the unwavering faith and devotion of the people towards the pond and the goddess remain strong. Devotees from different parts of the state visit the pond to take a dip and offer their prayers. To facilitate the pilgrimage for the devotees, several initiatives have been implemented.

The ghat is located in front of the Goddess Chandi temple, and there is a statue of Savitri and Satyavan preceding it. The pond is situated at 16 National Highway Bagnan Library Junction, and it is just a 10-minute walk from Bantul Kaltala on the Bagnan-Shampur state highway.

