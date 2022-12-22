Miss England Wants to Become First Beauty Queen in Space, Plans for Astronaut Training

Success is all about setting your goals and those goals can change your entire journey. The newly crowned Miss England, Jessica Gagen, has established one of her most ambitious goals. While she is going for the title of Miss World in 2023, there are other titles she is eyeing. One that is quite literally out of this world. She aspires to become the first beauty queen to travel to outer space. Jessica is an aerospace engineering student. On the platform of Miss England, back in October, she wowed not just the judges but the audience, when she revealed her plans to inspire women to pursue careers in STEM and become fully trained astronaut herself.

According to Metro, Miss England is currently pursuing an integrated master’s degree at the University of Liverpool. She plans to apply to become an astronaut within the next three years. “I hope me winning Miss England as well as my aerospace passion will show girls that they can follow their dreams and goals and be whoever they want to be. My engineering degree opens up so many doors for me and one day I hope to apply to the European Space Agency to follow my dream," she said.

“I would love to go to space one day and I’m on the right path. After my degree is complete, I would have to complete three years in the industry and then I can apply to become and astronaut," she added. Jessica was crowned Miss Lancashire in August. This automatically gained her a place in the Miss England final. Later that year, she broke a record when she was crowned Miss England. Jessica became the first redhead to ever win a beauty pageant.

According to the official website of the Miss England pageant, they are looking for women who can inspire others and be a role model. They celebrate the achievements of these women. Jessica certainly fits the bill. She also recently visited the National Space Centre in Leicester, having passed it multiple times on the way to the Miss England Headquarters, according to the Metro. Jessica Gagen used the opportunity to learn more about space. She hopes to inspire the next generation of women to enter the male-dominated field of Engineering.

