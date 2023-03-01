The remains of an Argentinian man, who went missing earlier last month were found inside the stomach of a shark, reported Metro. A 32-year-old-man named Diego Barria went missing after driving his all-terrain vehicle along the coast of Argentina’s Southern Chubut province a few days ago. On February 20, The wrecked ATV was found by a search team at a beach near Rocas Coloradas. The search team also located Barria’s helmet which was broken and dented near the chin area.

On Sunday, February 26, two Fishermen reeled in three school sharks near Barria’s ATV location and made a disturbing discovery while they were cleaning one of the sharks. They found the remains of a forearm and immediately contacted the coastguard authorities.

Officer Daniela Millatruz, the officer behind the search of the case, told local media that they are presuming that Barria had an accident and they have been investigating the matter if there was any other vehicle involved.

The victim’s members were able to identify the remains based on a distinct tattoo that was visible on the severed arm. A DNA test is being conducted to confirm the remains are his.

Head of the Police Department in the city of Comodoro Rivadavia, Cristian Ansaldo stated that the school shark in which the human remains were found measured around 4.9 feet. He also mentioned that there was a strong tidal surge on the weekend Barria vanished.

Speaking of how he ended up in the water, Civil Protection Spokesperson Jose Mazzei said that they have two hypotheses for the incident. “One is that he was injured. And the other, which has more weight to it, is that - due to the damage to the quad - he was knocked unconscious on the coast and the strong high tide dragged him away," he added.

The exact cause of the death remains a mystery and all the scenarios are currently under observation.

