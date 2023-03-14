Home » Buzz » MM Keeravani Spoke About 'Carpenters' in Oscar Speech, Kerala Media Mistook it for 'Carpentry'

MM Keeravani Spoke About 'Carpenters' in Oscar Speech, Kerala Media Mistook it for 'Carpentry'

During his Oscar acceptance speech, MM Keeravani paid tribute to 'The Carpenters', the popular American pop band he grew up listening to. However, Malayalam media mistook it as carpenters who work with wood.

The RRR team is reveling in the achievement of their Oscar win for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, which won the ‘Best Original Song’ at the 95th Academy Awards, leading to widespread celebrations across India. Amidst congratulatory posts and visuals on news channels and social media, some Kerala media channels misunderstood music composer MM Keeravani’s mention of ‘The Carpenters’ during his acceptance speech, mistaking it for ‘Carpentry’ that resulted in some amusing confusion.

During his acceptance speech, MM Keeravani paid tribute to ‘The Carpenters’, the popular American pop band he grew up listening to. “I grew up listening to the Carpenters. And now, here I am, with the Oscars," he said. However, some Malayalam media outlets mistakenly reported that he grew up listening to carpenters who work with wood, causing some online amusement. Screenshots of the news reports circulated on Twitter, with users finding the mistake both amusing and harmless. “While I don’t want to laugh at someone’s mistake, this is so hilarious," wrote one user, while another joked, “Lucky he didn’t say the Doors, the eagles, pet shop boys."

The award-winning composer even sang a couple of lines to the tune of one of the band’s famous tracks, ‘Top of the World’, and said: “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."

While Keeravani’s reference to ‘The Carpenters’ was a nod to his musical influences and upbringing, the confusion caused by the Malayalam media’s misunderstanding generated some lighthearted laughter online. For the unversed, ‘The Carpenters’ were a famous American vocal and instrumental duo comprising siblings Karen and Richard Carpenter. They recorded numerous albums, singles, and television specials during their 14-year career.

