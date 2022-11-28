Home » BUZZ » MMA Fighter Szymon Komandos Hospitalised After Synthetic Bicep Injection

MMA Fighter Szymon Komandos Hospitalised After Synthetic Bicep Injection

He recently posted a video of himself on the hospital bed, which he has taken after his first round of surgery.

Szymon has been admitted to the hospital as his health deteriorated after receiving synthetic injections.
The bodybuilder with the largest biceps in the world is in trouble. Szymon Komandos has been hospitalised. Recently, Szymon has been admitted to the hospital as his health deteriorated after receiving synthetic injections. He posted a video of himself from the hospital.

MMA fighter Szymon took an artificial injection for his biceps to grow in size. Now, he has shared scary snaps from his hospital bed, where a long line of stitches is seen on his arm.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, he took an injection of Synthol. It is an artificial oil that is used to grow muscles. Nowadays many bodybuilders use it to increase their biceps. He recently posted a video of himself on the hospital bed, which he has taken after his first round of surgery.

Seeing the video, it is assumed that Szymon used to take Synthol oil for his biceps. The biceps are around 25 inches. He once said, “I take testosterone dose of 100mg every other day, Masteron 400mg a week, Oxa 5mg a day."

The MMA fighter stated that regardless of the setback, he’ll keep fighting. He said, “Don’t even think that I am getting weak and losing hope. Also, don’t forget that I formally promise that my fight will go on."

However, this was an obvious self-induced situation that Szymon has found himself in, but it is good to see that he received the medical attention on time before it got worse.

