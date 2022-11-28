Model and YouTuber Linsey Donovan owns 7 luxurious houses at 23

Everyone desires to live a luxurious life but it’s not easy for all to achieve this success. However, with the changing times, people are getting rewarded for their hard work and perseverance as new avenues are opening up to make money. One such celebrity, who has made a name for herself and is living her dreams, is 23-year-old Linsey Donovan. Today, she is a renowned content creator and an owner of a multi-million dollar real estate portfolio.

Linsey Donovan started her career at a very young age. She left her home when she was just 18 years old and now she has become the owner of 7 luxurious houses. 23-year-old Lynsey Donovan, a resident of Maryland, United States, started making videos at the age of 17. She then entered the modeling industry and grabbed a decent amount starting from Rs 50,000 per assignment. Her income gradually increased and she became a millionaire in a few years.

Advertisement

At the age of 19 years, the model and YouTuber, bought her first house. She then developed a passion for the real estate industry and made a few investments. In no time, Linsey learned about the basics of the real estate industry and became a value investor in the same. Today, she has bought and sold many properties making good profits. The luxurious houses that she has bought are worth crores.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClC2M0lDubz/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Advertisement

Hailing from a middle-class family, Linsey Donovan values money and makes the most of her income. In a recent interview to the New York Post she revealed in detail about her luxurious properties. She said that she calls her house ‘Barbie Dream House’. She time and again makes headlines for her luxurious lifestyle

The entrepreneur and model has nearly around 45K followers on Instagram. She often shares her pictures and videos to keep her fans updated about her lifestyle. Apart from the luxurious houses, she also owns a zoo.

Linsey Donovan is not only living the life of her dreams, but is also an inspiration for many who aspire to achieve new milestones in their lives.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here