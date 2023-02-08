23-year-old US model, Brooklinn Khoury, was excited and all set to appear in a television advertisement. But just a day before, she became the victim of a horrific Pitbull attack during which she lost her upper lip and a part of her nose. The incident took place in November 2020 and now a little over two years later, she has finally been able to share her beautiful smile with the world again. Brooklinn shared snaps of the lip reconstruction surgery she went through. The model has kept her followers updated on the entire process throughout the six cosmetic surgeries she has had. In her latest post on her Instagram, Brooklinn shared that whenever she feels confused about the next step of the surgery she has to go through, her surgeon “always maps it out on the latest face Moulage we create." Up next, the surgeons will help in recreating the cupids bow and the central columns. Check out her latest update here:

Advertisement

Social media users lauded the model for her courage to hang in there and go through all those surgeries. They wished Brooklinn Khoury good luck for her surgeries ahead. Others remarked that they were excited to see the end result. An Instagram user wrote, “Although you’ve been very unlucky, yet so lucky to have a brilliant surgeon, an artist."

“How exciting this must be for you, each time I am in awe of the amazing work your surgeon has done, Bless his hands and Bless your courage," commented another user.

Advertisement

Another one wrote, “Good luck! I know it’s hard to get through every surgery, procedure, and visit but you’ve been handling it with grace like a champ and I’m really proud of you and happy for you! Can’t wait till it’s all over and you never have to have another."

According to Mirror, the incident took place when she was visiting family in Arizona, US. Her first surgery lasted 20 hours and cost $400,000. To reconstruct her upper lip, the doctors took skin and an artery from her arm. That was only the beginning of her lip reconstruction surgeries. She needed to have several long sessions under the knife. The 23-year-old found support in her parents and her girlfriend, former Dance Moms star Chloe Lukasiak.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here