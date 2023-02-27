Home » BUZZ » Mohenjodaro 'Dancing Girl' Statue at National Museum Has Amused Twitter Over 'Tiny' Reason

Mohenjodaro 'Dancing Girl' Statue at National Museum Has Amused Twitter Over 'Tiny' Reason

Anushka shared an image of the same and people were left amazed. 'Tbh I imagined the Dancing Girl of Mohenjodaro to be a little bigger.'

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 14:25 IST

Mohenjodaro 'Dancing Girl' Statue at National Museum. (Image: twitter/@awolaxolotl)
Mohenjodaro 'Dancing Girl' Statue at National Museum. (Image: twitter/@awolaxolotl)

Twitter user Anushka shared an image of the iconic sculpture of ‘Dancing Girl’ from Mohenjodaro. For those who don’t know, it is a bronze statuette created over 4,500 years ago. Found in the ancient Mohenjodaro site in 1926, it is deemed as a rare masterpiece by many. It is a cultural artifact which reflects the aesthetics of a female body. The bronze girl was made using the lost-wax casting technique and it perfectly portrays people’s expertise in making bronze-related stuff at that time.

Now, during her visit to a museum, Anushka shared an image of the same and people were left amazed. “Tbh I imagined the Dancing Girl of Mohenjodaro to be a little bigger. My hand for reference! Such a beautiful unfazed girl. The more you look at her, the more you fall in love with her," read the caption.

In a further tweet, she wrote, “So much goes through your head. To think someone made her well over 5000 years ago and now I was looking at her in a museum. The sculptor and I both share something across time! I can only imagine how the archaeologists who dug her out felt when she was found."

“Omg we had her photo on the cover of our history book and I always thought it’ll be bigger like at least human sized. And irl it’s this cute lil thing??" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Wait, no! She was supposed to be big. My entire life I have been led to believe this. Oh no."

Here are a few responses:

There were many who were completely shook by its beauty.

first published: February 27, 2023, 14:25 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 14:25 IST
