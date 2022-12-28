Home » BUZZ » Mom to the Rescue: Lady Comforts Daughter During Anxiety Attack, Internet Hails the Gesture

Mom to the Rescue: Lady Comforts Daughter During Anxiety Attack, Internet Hails the Gesture

A video that recently went viral on Twitter shows a mother comforting her daughter during an anxiety attack. The moving gesture of the lady silently helping her calm won hearts online.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 16:18 IST

Other

Girl Suffers From Anxiety Attack On Road. Mother Comes To Resue (Photo Credits: Twitter/@TansuYegen)
Girl Suffers From Anxiety Attack On Road. Mother Comes To Resue (Photo Credits: Twitter/@TansuYegen)

Anxiety or panic episodes can happen at any moment. Those who are susceptible to these episodes continuously live in the fear of experiencing one. It is undoubtedly the worst experience that one could have. Sadly, the wider populace is unaware of these occurrences and generally dismisses them, failing to pay adequate attention to the person suffering.

A video that recently went viral on Twitter shows a mother comforting her daughter during an anxiety attack. The girl is seen lying flat on the ground in front of her garage when her mother arrives in a black car. Without giving it a second thought, the mother steps out of her car, approaches her daughter, and sits beside her on the concrete. The mother hold’s her daughter’s hands and lay down in the rain silently.

Advertisement

Twitter user Tansu Yegen shared the video with a caption that read, “The girl in blue was experiencing anxiety. She called her mother, who arrived to find her laying in the rain in the driveway. Instead of becoming enraged, she sits down, takes her daughter’s hand, and lies with him until her anxiety subsides."

RELATED NEWS

Over 3.4 million people have watched the video, and it has earned more than 1 lakh 8 thousand likes and 10,600 retweets. People praised the mother for sticking by her daughter through such a rough phase. Many others commented on how important it was to see parents highlighting mental health issues.

One user commented, “Meeting someone where they are is the most important."

Another user wrote, “A mother’s love is beautiful."

Advertisement

“Sometimes in order to find some peace, we just need the support of a person that is willing to be there with us in our silence," one user also pointed out.

People have started acknowledging the seriousness of anxiety and panic attacks over the last few years as a result of several awareness programs.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 28, 2022, 16:18 IST
last updated: December 28, 2022, 16:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna, Tina Datta To Karishma Tanna, These TV Divas Served Hot Swimwear Moments In 2022

+10PHOTOS

10 New Year Party Outfit Ideas Inspired From Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other Bollywood Divas