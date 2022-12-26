Monkey Steals Woman’s Bag With Over 1,000 USD, Throws It Off The Cliff

Monkeys are deemed to be quite notorious animals. These cheeky animals are often up to some mischief or another. Hence, whenever you are visiting a National Park or are going on hiking, it is always advised to be wary of these monkeys and keep your belongings to yourself.

There are numerous instances where monkeys have been caught snatching items and not returning them. However, some people just don’t listen. And this Thai tourist is the prime example of what happens when you don’t abide by the rules.

According to local reports, a 55-year-old woman got her tote bag, stacked with 50,000 baht or USD 1,438 cash, ransacked by a trouble-making monkey. The unnamed tourist had taken a trip to the zoo in Thailand’s Sisaket province when the incident happened. Reportedly, taking advantage of the woman’s inattentiveness, the cheeky mammal stole the tote bag from her. After hunting for some food inside, the monkey probably got disappointed after finding nothing edible.

Frustrated, the animal threw the bag, containing a hefty amount of cash off the Pha Mor E-Daeng cliff, much to the horror of the woman. The Thai resident was left with no choice but to call the Khao Phra Wihan National Park rangers, pleading with them to retrieve her bag, since it contained important documents and of course, enough cash alongside other valuable possessions.

The rangers were kind enough to help the lady in need. They climbed down the steep clip, to locate the bag and documented the mission on Facebook. After climbing down more than 100 meters, the park rangers were finally able to retrieve the bag, which housed all the valuable assets and cash which was later returned to its owner.

Much to the surprise of the rangers, they found loads of other essentials and lost items below the cliff, believed to be seized by monkeys and thrown down.

