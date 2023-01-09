'Mood Banaleya': Amruta Fadnavis Starts Hookstep Challenge With Peppy Dance Moves to New Single

Singer Amruta Fadnavis can be seen grooving to the beat of her new song Mood Banaleya in a new clip shared on Twitter. Dressed in a simple black outfit, the singer can be seen showing off her moves, recreating the hook step from the newly released song. Amruta has also challenged social media users to take the hook step challenge and share their own dance versions of the song. “Show us what you’ve got! Take Mood Banaleya hook step challenge and create your own reel using the song hashtag and tag us in them," she wrote in the caption. Amruta has been gaining quite a lot of traction for the video. So far, the clip has over 330 thousand views in less than 24 hours of being posted online.

Advertisement

Amruta Fadnavis announced the release of her new title track on her Instagram on January 2. Calling it “An electrifying, biggest Bachelorette Anthem of the Year", she shared a snap of herself, dressed in a pair of jeans, a simple t-shirt, and a popping pink and red jacket. She completed her look with some traditional silver junk jewellery, creating a perfect blend. The snap was from the music video of the romantic track number. She had also teased fans with the chorus lines of the song in her caption, “Aaj main mood bana leya aaa, tere naal hi nachna ve".

The upbeat song was released by T-Series on January 6. It features popular television personalities Avinash Mishra and Mehak Ghai, along with Amruta Fadnavis herself. The peppy music video takes fans to a bachelorette party. You can watch the full video here:

Advertisement

Since its release, the song has racked up 23 million views. The music is credited to Meet Bros, with lyrics by Kumaar. Director Adil Shaikh helmed the project.

Amruta Fadnavis is married to Devendra Fadnavis, Dy. chief minister of Maharashtra. The couple tied the knot on November 17, 2005. They have a daughter, Divija Fadnavis. Besides her singing career, Amruta is also a banker and social activist.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here