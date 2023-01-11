‘Moot Point’: Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal Takes a Dig at Air India’s ‘Pee Gate’

Air India’s ‘pee-gate’ controversy has become the talk of the town since a female passenger complained about a drunk flyer urinating on her on a New York-Mumbai flight last November. Since then, many have accused the airline of its improper handling of the case that led the accused to walk out of the airport without any instant action taken against him. Now, Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal has slammed Air India for the ‘peeing’ incident and said, “Flying on Air India is quickly becoming a moot point." He took a dig at the airline and asked, “How do u think the airline could have/can handle the susuation better?"

The founder of Shaadi.com seemed unhappy with the way Air India handled the whole situation which inspired his bold remarks on Twitter. He believed that other than the man’s offensive actions, it was the airline’s responsibility to take up the case quickly and swiftly. “The issue is their handling of the susuation … if they had done a good job at it, then I agree with you," replied Mittal to a Twitterati who asked why Air India is being blamed for the mid-air row.

While some found Mittal’s tweet to be in bad taste, others had a good laugh at it. “Shit happens in foreign airlines as well. But the point is that doesn’t spread the way this incident on AI has spread. Why blame an entire airline for an unruly behaviour of a passenger? Just penalise that passenger as per law and move on," wrote a Twitter user, and another one claimed, “Bad taste at least not expecting from your end, your shadi.com helps to connect the people also some time not. It doesn’t mean u are responsible for this.."

The other chunk of internet users went like, “Sir, Stay away from liquidity", “I am sure you would not have imagined liquidity in this form", and “In the future, Airlines will also force people to wear diapers during the flight.", and so on.

Anupam Mittal is a ‘Shark’ or investor at Shark Tank India Season 2. The judging panel also comprises Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal.

