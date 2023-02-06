TikTok keeps coming up with weirder and more questionable ways to hold people’s attention. Not least among them are the bizarre recipes with outrageous combinations or outright heart attacks on a plate. One such recipe video has left Twitter baffled as they have been questioning whether it’s a gimmick to gain views or a legitimate part of the process. Here’s presenting caramel popcorn cooked with- wait for it- a whole egg.

The TikToker first puts an egg in the pan, adds two cubes of butter, puts in the caramel candies and then adds the popcorn kernel. The egg stays in the whole time till the popcorn pops. After the popcorn is plated, the burnt egg is removed. Some Twitter users said that the egg was added as a way to regulate temperatures, while others said that it was just put in to get people wondering what the hell it was doing there.

Advertisement

At least the undesirable part of this dish gets removed by the end. We, unfortunately, cannot say the same for most of the bizarre food that goes viral online. Desis aren’t lagging behind in the matter either. For instance, a Desi eatery is making a new variety of the much-abhorred ‘ice cream Dosa’ with jam, candies and chocolate syrup.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here