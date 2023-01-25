Ask a slow-eater how pressurising it is to focus on the food when everyone’s eyes remain ‘focused’ on you! With continuous nagging of speeding up, people who eat slowly are rarely allowed to be themselves in a public place. This is what just happened with a man in Cambridge when he was made to pay a whooping £100 for taking too long to complete the meal. This made him call it the “most expensive McD meal" he’s ever had.

Shapour Meftah visited McDonald’s on Newmarket Road, Cambridge, and parked his car at the allocated parking place for the outlet’s customers. He met his brother at the fast-food restaurant and had a lovely meal with him. Everything was good until he received penalty notices from a private parking company, UK Parking Control, for exceeding the time limit allotted to McD customers for parking their vehicles.

Talking to CambridgeshireLive, Meftah said, “It was parking from hell—the most expensive McDonald’s I’ve ever had." His two visits to McD on January 4 and January 6, 2023, resulted in the company issuing two fixed penalty notices of approximately Rs. 10,000. He was issued a ticket for violating the 90-minute time limit kept for McDonald’s customers to park at the space.

“There’s no sign inside McDonald’s that says you have 90 minutes to sit, eat, and go. You don’t want to rush your meal, and we ordered quite a bit of food," Meftah remarked. He realised that the only thing he did wrong was that he ordered too much food and spent too much time cleaning his plate at McDonald’s, which made him pay a hefty bill that was costlier than the price of a 5-star hotel.

