Mother Gives Birth to Conjoined Twins in Bihar's Bhagalpur Hospital

A woman named Anjana Devi, a resident of Kajraili, Bhagalpur, gave birth to conjoined twins at a private hospital on December 30. The twins’ chest, stomach, and mouth are all joined together. These conjoined twins have two heads, four legs, and four arms. People are travelling long distances to see one-of-a-kind children. This information is also spreading like wildfire throughout the neighbourhood, as per a report by Zee News. Some are referring to the children as a natural miracle, while others refer to it as God’s incarnation.

As per a report in Zee News, Anjana Devi, the wife of Santosh Kumar, is being treated in a private hospital in the Ghoshi Tola area. The twins have four hands, two heads and the stomach and chest are completely adjacent. The babies were reportedly born at 28 weeks. Dr Anvesha, a gynaecologist, stated that the mother of this unique child was being treated under her supervision, reported the publication. On Thursday, the mother experienced pain, and while undergoing treatment, she gave birth to the twins.

According to Dr Anvesha, both of the children’s chests and stomachs are adjacent to one another. After birth, the newborns are safe and sound. They wailed as soon as they were born, just like any other child, and their parents are all content. The doctor stated that the children can survive by separating with the help of surgery.

Previously, a woman in Gwalior gave birth to a four-legged baby girl, which stunned the internet. Dr RKS Dhakad, Superintendent of the Jayarogya Hospital Group, revealed that the baby girl has two extra legs at the bottom of her body. These extra legs, however, are dormant. This occurs occasionally in a condition known as Ischiopagus. The embryo divides into two parts in Ischiopagus, and the body develops in two places at the same time, resulting in the growth of extra limbs.

