In a rare case, a woman in the US has given birth to MoMo twins also known as Mono Mono or monoamniotic-monochorionic twins. This means that the babies shared the same amniotic sac and placenta in their mother’s womb. Surprisingly, this came just over a year after the mother gave birth to a set of identical twins. Hence, the family of two became a family of six in a span of two years. The couple, Britney and Frankie Alba hail from Alabama in the United States. Just six months after welcoming identical twins, Britney discovered she was pregnant again.

Upon medical observation, the couple learned they were pregnant with twins again but this time they’re MoMo. Notably, the rare pregnancy whose probability is 1 in 35,000 to 1 in 60,000 in the US comes with a high risk. To avoid any complications, Britney reportedly spent about 50 days in the hospital. The couple would travel back and forth from Tuscaloosa and Birmingham to spend time with their identical twin babies, Luka and Levi. During an interaction with Fox19, Britney admitted how her second pregnancy was concerning for the couple owing to the high risk.

Reportedly, ‘MoMo’ twins are said to be at high complications related to stillbirth, miscarriage, cord entanglement, and fetal anomalies. “Concern set in. We realized it wasn’t just another set of twins, but a high-risk pregnancy," said Britney. 24 weeks into the pregnancy, the mother checked herself in a hospital to remain under the medical supervision of doctors. Britney delivered twin girls by C-section. The newborns were kept in the NICU after birth for further monitoring.

“After all that time in the hospital, it didn’t seem real like it was actually going to happen. And then when it actually happened and we were all home, it was surreal," said the mother. Meanwhile, dad Frankie described the experience as extremely challenging but it was worth it for the entire family. “It was definitely a very challenging time in our lives and in our marriage, but it was definitely worth it. We love it, we love the time with our family, and we cherish every moment," he added.

The rare MoMo twin girls, whom their parents named Lydia and Lynlee, have been discharged from the hospital. They are now home enjoying the company of their twin brothers Levi and Luka.

