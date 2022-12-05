‘Mother of the Year’: Raccoon Attacks Girl in Connecticut, Mom Saves Her From Wild Act

Rescue videos often surface on the internet that inspires people to take such measures in a situation that threatens their safety. A mother is always at our rescue, no matter what the case, and a similar instance bases the claim. In a viral video, a mother saved her daughter from a ferocious raccoon attack that grabbed her foot as she waited for her parents at the doorstep. The mother’s courage was lauded by internet users who called her ‘Mother of the Year’.

In the clip, schoolgirl Rylee MacNamara was seen standing outside her home in Canterbury, Connecticut, US, when she was supposedly waiting for her parents to drop her to school on Friday. However, a raccoon attacked her and sunk its claws into Rylee’s foot which made her scream and swing her leg back and forth in a desperate attempt to save herself. Her mother, Kelsey, rushed outside after hearing her daughter’s cries as the feral animal attacked her violently.

Kelsey grabbed her daughter and tried to free her feet from the raccoon’s claws. She then pushed Rylee inside the house before she could get done with the mammal. In her first attempt to throw the animal away, the raccoon seemed to attack Kelsey as she screamed after the wild act. However, she didn’t give up and finally threw it away in the yard. The raccoon, stunned by the sudden fall, stood up and walked away after hearing a dog bark.

“Mother of the Year," read the caption that went alongside the viral video. Since being shared on the internet, the video amassed over 15 million views at the time of writing the article.

“Presence of mind pays off…" wrote a Twitter user while another one praised all the mothers and said, “This is what makes motherhood so great…"

