The dream of watching her 38-year-old kid get married has prompted a mother from China to admit her son into therapy. Turns out that the son’s mental well-being isn’t troublesome at all, but the mother got diagnosed with a ‘forcing son to marry’ disorder. According to a report by South China Morning Post, the story of the single man hailing from the central Chinese province of Henan has gone viral on social media leading many to express their opinion on the pressure of getting married.

The man, whose surname is identified to be Wang, reportedly revealed that he has never brought a girlfriend home for Lunar New Year. This made his mom speculate that there was something faulty going on in his head. Since 2020, Wang’s mother made it a point to take him to a psychiatrist after every Lunar New Year holiday. On February 4, the mother did not fail to follow the trajectory by taking Wang to the Henan Provincial Psychiatric Hospital.

It appears that even the doctor has grown fed up with the mother’s behaviour. This time, the psychiatrist declared that there was no problem with Wang but it is she who has developed a ‘mental sickness’. The doctor gave a hilarious term to her illness calling it the ‘forcing son to marry disorder’. The story of Wang was also previously reported by The Beijing News. During an interaction with the agency, the man revealed he had been working in the capital for over a decade.

He once worked as an actor and has now changed his profession to be a tennis coach in the city. Wang reportedly believes that he shouldn’t be only identified as an ‘unmarried person’ as he is been busy and has stayed devoted to his career. The 38-year-old revealed he hasn’t met the right person with whom he might feel comfortable spending the rest of his life. “My mum can’t sleep because I don’t get married, so I feel quite upset," he said. Due to this, the Chinese mother has developed a bizarre obsession by sending him to a doctor to reassure herself.

