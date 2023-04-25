Move Over Humans, Parrots Can Learn To Video Chat

Video chat has become a part of everyday life for many, especially after COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing measures forced us to stay apart from loved ones. It turns out that humans aren’t the only ones enjoying the benefits of video chat. Parrots, are also taking advantage of this technology. A recent study conducted by Northeastern University, MIT, and the University of Glasgow found that domesticated parrots can learn to use tablets and smartphones to communicate with one another.

Parrots are known for their ability to mimic sounds, including human speech, but in the wild, they communicate using a variety of vocalisations. In captivity, they may not have the same opportunities to interact with other birds.

Rebecca Kleinberger, Jennifer Cunha and Ilyena Hirskyj Douglas teamed up to teach a group of parrots how to use the technology on Facebook Messenger. The team worked with a group of parrots and their caregivers to train them in the use of tablets and smartphones. The results were promising, suggesting that video chat could indeed benefit parrots in captivity.

The experiment lasted for approximately three months, during which the researchers closely observed how the parrots utilised their newly acquired ability.

The parrots were not only able to initiate calls but also showed an understanding that a real fellow parrot was on the other side. Some caretakers even reported that their birds learned new skills from their video friends. “She came alive during the calls," added one caretaker.

Jennifer Cunha shared a heartwarming story about her own bird, Ellie, a Goffin’s cockatoo, who became friends with an African grey parrot named Cookie from California during the study. Even after more than a year, the two birds still communicate with one another.

While dogs, cats, and horses have been domesticated for generations, parrots have only recently been kept as pets, and are not considered domesticated in the same way. Video calls may help improve their well-being while in captivity. Rebecca Kleinberger further explains, “We’re not saying you can make them as happy as they would be in the wild. We’re trying to serve those who are already [in captivity]."

The study provides new findings into how technology can be used to improve the lives of animals.

