Move Over Stove, This Man Can Fry Eggs With Just The Scorching Sun

“Omelet on the roof at 46 degrees. How?” read the caption.

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 17:08 IST

Delhi, India

Eggcellent way to beat the heat! (credits: Facebook/Puchu Babu)
Eggcellent way to beat the heat! (credits: Facebook/Puchu Babu)

West Bengal is currently experiencing hot days and people are doing everything they can to beat the heat. One man has come up with a great example to show us how hot it really is, through a video. Using just a saucepan minus a stove, he fried an egg to perfection. The video of the experiment is both fascinating and unbelievable. It starts with the man holding a saucepan in his hand while standing on the terrace of his house under the blazing sun. He then cracks an egg into the hot utensil, and after a few minutes, the egg gets cooked to perfection. The man then takes a bite of the fried egg and declares that it tastes completely fine. “Omelet on the roof at 46 degrees. How?" read the caption.

Of course, the clip has gone viral and has been viewed close to 2 million times. Some people are amazed at the man’s ingenuity and creativity in dealing with the extreme heat conditions, while others found it funny and entertaining.

Many viewers have left comments expressing their admiration for the experiment and applauding his ability to turn an unpleasant situation into something amusing and entertaining. Others have joked about the incident, calling it a new way of cooking. “Solar omelette," wrote a Facebook user.

“This summer, brother, I see that we will all be in such a situation again," read another comment.

The scorching heat is causing havoc in the lives of many with the weather department issuing an orange alert in West Bengal, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh. The alert is also applicable forecasted for Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

An orange alert means that the probability of getting ill due to high temperatures is high, particularly for those who work under the sun for long hours or engage in heavy physical activities. To prevent heat-related illnesses, doctors advise people to carry water while travelling and avoid going out without an umbrella. The situation calls for extra caution and taking necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy during this heatwave.

first published: April 18, 2023, 16:55 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 17:08 IST
