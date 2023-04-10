Movie Buffs Name 'Sexiest Non-Sex Scenes' in Cinema and Even 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is on List

It has been decades since the first-ever motion picture was created. In all these years, cinema has evolved way too much. Earlier, there was no music, the picture used to be black and white, and now, we have come a really long way. Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral asks movie buffs to tell the “sexiest non sex scene." Seems like all the movie buffs have a list prepared already!

A lot of Bollywood movie scenes have also made it to the list. From ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham’ to ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ - the list has it all. One Twitter user also mentioned a scene from Bollywood movie ‘Raazi’. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. “how come no one has mentioned this scene from raazi yet?" the user wrote as she posted a scene from the same.

Posting a scene from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ a fan wrote, “the sexual tension in this scene was definitely tensioning. people died, lives were changed, people went feral, screaming, crying, clawing at the walls. delena you will always be loved and famous, a #real it ship for real people !" The scene features Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore.

What would your pick be?

