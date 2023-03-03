In a tragic incident from Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, a sadhu was thrashed by a woman with sandals. As seen in a video shared by News 18, it appears that sadhu had objected to the woman sitting with her partner. They were sitting on the Kori Ghat situated alongside the Narmada river. As seen in the video, which has been shot from a far-off distance, the partner of the lady was trying to stop her but to no avail.

People taking a stroll nearby also ran to intervene and after some convincing, the fight stopped. However, in the end, the sadhu was again seen saying something to the couple. Was he trying to say something obscene in the starting as well which provoked the girl to thrash him initially? This has not been clarified yet and the video has also not been authenticated. The video has gone viral on social media but police have not registered any FIR regarding this incident till now.

This is not the only incident where a sadhu has been assaulted in Madhya Pradesh. Another sadhu was assaulted in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh on May 22, 2022, by a man identified as Praveen Gaur. Praveen Gaur was later identified as the son of Ramdas Gaur and a restaurant owner in Khandwa. Some miscreants tried to give this incident a communal turn and falsely claimed that a Muslim Youth had beaten Aghori Sadhu Maharaj.

The report asserted that Praveen verbally abused Sadhu and dragged him to a nearby barbershop. He forcibly sheared off the monk’s hair and ignored his pleas to spare him in a gut-wrenching incident which happened in the afternoon at Khandwa’s Haat Bazaar area in full market view.

As stated in the reports, following the incident, the crowd that had gathered saved the sadhu from the clutches of the accused Praveen and he was handed over to the police as well. However, the sadhu disappeared after the incident. The Khandwa Police left no stone unturned to look into this to register a formal complaint, as per the station in-charge Parasram Dabar.

