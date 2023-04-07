Home » Buzz » MrBeast Collaborator Chris Gets Hate After Revealing He's on HRT, Twitter Pours Support

MrBeast Collaborator Chris Gets Hate After Revealing He's on HRT, Twitter Pours Support

MrBeast's friend and collaborator Chris Tyson has revealed that he's on HRT. Twitter came out in his support after he started receiving hate online.

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 14:14 IST

MrBeast collaborator Chris Tyson opened up about being on HRT. (Photo: Twitter/@chris)
MrBeast collaborator Chris Tyson opened up about being on HRT. (Photo: Twitter/@chris)

Chris Tyson, who often appears in MrBeast’s YouTube videos and has now become popular in his own right, received hate online over changes in his appearance. A Twitter user made a disparaging comment, posting two photos of Chris. In reply, he revealed that he has been undergoing HRT or Hormone Replacement Therapy. He also shed light on gender non-conforming people’s struggles.

“Informed consent HRT saved my and many others’ lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies," he wrote in a tweet.

Since Chris started receiving hate, people on Twitter have widely come out in his support.

Every person who stands in their truth certainly makes the world a brighter place for everyone.

