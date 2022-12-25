Home » BUZZ » MrBeast’s New Video in Antarctica Has Hans Zimmer’s Composition Made in Just 12 Days

MrBeast’s New Video in Antarctica Has Hans Zimmer’s Composition Made in Just 12 Days

MrBeast, known for his expensive stunts, spent 50 hours in Antarctica and got legendary composer Hans Zimmer to create an original soundtrack for his video in just 12 days!

Antarctica

Viral Video: MrBeast 'survived 50 hours in Antarctica' and had Hans Zimmer score his new YouTube video in just 12 days (Photo Credits: Twitter/IANS)
Viral Video: MrBeast 'survived 50 hours in Antarctica' and had Hans Zimmer score his new YouTube video in just 12 days (Photo Credits: Twitter/IANS)

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly identified as MrBeast, is very well-known for spending the last decade building one of the biggest YouTube channels. The American personality is known for his expensive stunts that have earned his channel the fourth-most subscribed audience on YouTube. This time, he not only did the audacious stunt of spending 50 hours in Antarctica but also got legendary composer Hans Zimmer to create an original soundtrack for his video in just 12 days!

Donaldson travelled to the frozen continent in his latest stunt and spent 50 hours outside the Union Glacier area when he learned that Zimmer, one of the greatest cinematic composers, was also in the same area. He took it as an opportunity to pitch Zimmer to provide a score for his new video in Antarctica. Within four hours, the YouTuber and the Oscar-winning composer struck a deal to score the former’s video. MrBeast announced the news on Twitter and said, “Hans Zimmer made an original soundtrack just for our new video."

“The moment I heard Hans was there too, I knew I had to work with him on this no matter what it took. No one else would understand what surviving in such a crazy place is like! We had to get it done super quick, and when we reached out, he was just as excited," Donaldson said in a statement. Zimmer linked up with James Everingham and Adam Lukas, the members of the Bleeding Fingers Music composer collective to create an original soundtrack in a limited time frame.

“When MrBeast sets you a challenge, you can bet things are going to get crazy… ‘Score my Antarctica video in just a few days, please, Hans? Challenge accepted!!’ We had a ton of fun, and we hope you enjoy it," said Zimmer in another statement. The video titled, “I Survived 50 Hours in Antarctica" was released on December 24 on MrBeast’s YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the original piece, “Antarctica or Bust’ will also be released on Spotify by Bleeding Fingers Music.

Zimmer is one of the best composers in the business and has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards during his career.

