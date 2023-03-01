Bollywood romantic movies hold an extraordinary space in our hearts. Be it the songs or the storyline, the charm of rom-coms is unbeatable. And, people, on social media, come up with various distinctive ways to recreate them, leaving us impressed each time. Now, in a viral video, a Korean woman has channelled her inner Geet (played by Kareena Kapoor) in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. The woman grooved to the popular song Ye Ishq Haye. In the clip, the woman can be seen wearing one of the most iconic outfits of the film. She paired a vibrant red skirt with a white shirt and a black crop top. Well, the similarity was spot-on. Not only did she do justice to the dance steps but also Kareena’s wide range of expressions.

Posting the video, she wrote: “Before I polled people on Instagram Stories which actress will I cover at a Bollywood night party, and many people mentioned Kareena Kapoor from Jab We Met. But I couldn’t wear them at that time so I tried to mimic this time. I hope you guys like it."

Watch the clip:

So far, the video has amassed over 1 lakh views. Many people have even called the Instagram influencer, “Korean Kareena Kapoor." “All the times she says “ho" and this action…….Replayed endless times…Beautifully done," one of the users commented.

“You did it awesome and jab we met and this song is one of my favourites," another wrote.

“Awww Yeeee soo cute," read a comment on the post.

Some users were of the opinion that the Instagram influencer did it better than Kareena Kapoor. “I kind of feel you did it better, one shot and all," an individual wrote.

Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, was released in 2007. Last month, ahead of Valentine’s Day, Jab We Met was re-released in the theatres along with several other films. The list included Tamasha, Titanic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Geeta Govindam, and Googly among others.

So what do you have to say about the woman’s performance?

