Several stories of children comforting their parents with heartwarming gestures surface on the internet. Be it a financial crunch they’re going through or a disease that they’re suffering from, kids ensure that they go beyond their limits just to bring a wide smile to their parents’ faces. This is what happened with a mum down with Covid-19 who received a food treat from her son and his imperfect salad gave her a ‘perfect’ moment to cherish.

Taking to Twitter, a woman named Erin Reed, revealed how her son treated her with something ‘aww-dorable’ while she was suffering from Covid. She uploaded pictures of a spinach salad bowl that was kept beside a sweet note, dropped by her son outside the bedroom door where she quarantined herself. “I made this for you! If it is not perfect, I am sorry. (Arrow sign) Look food!" read her child’s letter. This wholesome gesture by her son is what made her shed happy tears!

Erin posted the pics alongside a caption that read, “Y’all I am sick with Covid and look what my son made for me and left on the table right outside my bedroom door."

Soon, netizens started reacting to her social media post that melted several hearts and made them believe in this purest form of love between a mother and her child. They adored his ‘not-so-perfect’ salad and wrote “Kids are so sweet I can’t deal,". “Ahhhh so adorable and sweet!! ‘Look food’," remarked another.

Some even heaped praises for Erin as one of them commented, “Great job Mum you are raising a beautiful soul…get well soon". “Great job young man! Your momma is proud of you," mentioned the fourth user. Isn’t this just beautiful?

