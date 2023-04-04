Mumbai Auto Driver Provides Free Water And Biscuits To Passengers, Wins Hearts

They say that the best things in life are for free and one of them is kindness. A viral Twitter post shows how a small act of gesture can go miles. An auto driver in Mumbai added his bit to humanity by arranging free water and biscuits for his passengers. In a picture posted on the micro-blogging site, one can see neatly arranged water bottles, a newspaper, and packets of biscuits tucked behind his seat. This gesture of the auto-rickshaw driver is inspiring the internet.

A Twitter user named Nandini Iyer shared a snap on her Twitter account with the caption, “Gesture Matters. Mumbai autowala giving free water. It’s immensely satisfying to see. Spread Kindness." The post garnered over 2000 likes and over 1 lakh views. Social media users also hailed the driver’s unique way of helping people beat the summer heat and hunger. A comment read, “Salute this guy for providing timely service to customers during this summer season." Another user wrote, “There’s hope in humanity". One more said, “That’s an example of humanity."

This is not the first time that the Mumbaikars saw a different side of the auto drivers in their city. Last year, an auto driver made it to the headlines by naming all the forty-four countries in the continent of Europe. He also named the districts from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and discussed the Panama papers controversy, demonetization and the 2G scandal. The passenger named Rajib posted the video with the caption “His family never had the means to educate him formally. They could afford a meal once in two days when things got really bad. All the knowledge that he had gained was through self-study…" a part of the caption read."

Many of you also might remember the popular post by actress Twinkle Khanna who shared an image of an auto with cool things installed. In 2019, she posted about an auto driver who decked up his auto with a wash basin, a monitor, and a few potted plants. The picture was viral in no time.

Coming back to the recent gesture of the auto driver, it surely adds to the ‘spirit of Mumbai.’

