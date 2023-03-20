Home » Buzz » Mumbai Eatery Sends Man Dosa and Potato Filling Separately, His 'Jugaad' Goes Viral

Mumbai Eatery Sends Man Dosa and Potato Filling Separately, His 'Jugaad' Goes Viral

A Mumbai man came up with a food blogger-style jugaad after a restaurant sent him his Dosa and its potato filling separately.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 15:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai man's jugaad with masala dosa goes viral. (Credits: Twitter/@ramkid)
Mumbai man's jugaad with masala dosa goes viral. (Credits: Twitter/@ramkid)

Masala Dosa, arguably one of the best breakfasts and comfort food Desis can think of, has been maligned in many different ways of late. From combining it with ice cream to adding chocolate syrup, turning it into bizarre shapes to non-Desis calling it “crepe"- the Dosa has gone through a lot. A Mumbai restaurant seems to have taken cue and maligned it further, as per a story shared by a Twitter user.

The Twitter user, who goes by Ramki on the platform, shared how his Dosa order from famous Mumbai outlet Krishna Chhaya arrived in an unusual form. He ordered Masala Dosa, and the restaurant delivered alright but in a rather creative way. The masala or the potato filling, and the Dosa were packed separately.

Advertisement

However, that did not dissuade Ramki from having a good meal. In fact, it even ended up giving him two meals. In “food blogger" style, he ate the Dosa and refrigerated the masala for later. The next day, he used the masala to make himself a round of Masala Dosas right at home. That’s a win for everybody involved, isn’t it?

“Main bhi food blogger. I ordered a masala dosa from Krishna Chhaya yesterday. They sent the dosa and masala separately. I ate the dosa. Refrigerated the masala. And made my own masala dosas at home today. Ohoho!" Ramki wrote on Twitter along with photos of his Dosas.

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

We have all had to do some food-related ‘jugaad’ in our lives and this is certainly not a bad idea.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: March 20, 2023, 15:00 IST
last updated: March 20, 2023, 15:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week