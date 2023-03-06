Nothing beats the fun of impromptu singing whenever you are travelling with a group of friends. Apart from lifting your mood, the jamming also makes the journey memorable. Well, something similar happened on a Mumbai local train recently, and it is now viral. Forcing the social media users to vibe together, a video has come forth showing a group of male passengers jamming to a number of evergreen tracks by late singer Lata Mangeshkar. And honestly, the video is all things fun, which will compel you to recite the lines and shake a leg to the beat.

The video was shared by a Twitter user, who in the caption claimed that it is “One of the best jamming sessions I have seen…" followed by the hashtag “Mumbai local." The now-viral video opens to show a group of men singing Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s Sun Champa Sun Tara from the 1972 action drama Apna Desh. After jamming the main verses altogether, the group swiftly transitions into another track. Maintaining the same energy and vibe, next all of them started singing Do Ghut Mujhe Bhi Pila De from the 1973 movie Jheel Ke Us Paar. The men did not just restrict themselves to only singing. Improvising their own beats, a few of them made music by thumping on the windows and seats. Some others can even be seen grooving to the songs.

Needless to say, the group’s energy and enthusiasm are truly infectious, and that is exactly what the users pointed at. Several said that singing together helps “kill time" when the journey is very long. “These uncles make our train journey so much more beautiful," wrote a user.

Another commented, “Absolutely. It helps in killing time on the long journey from VT to Kasara or Churchgate to Virar. It’s fun and enjoyable."

“Lovely, much better to sing and dance than fight and vent out frustration. This is the Mumbai I miss the most…," read another reply.

Some claimed that public commute is the place where best memories are made, and wrote, “Life in a Metro! Err… It’s actually Mumbai local. Be it Neeli peeli, Auto, BEST, Pan ki dukan or chai ki tapri. That’s where the best memories are made and shared.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 43 thousand times.

