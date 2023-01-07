Home » BUZZ » Mumbai Police Gives Savage Reply to SRK Fan Who Asked Actor For OTP on Twitter

Mumbai Police Gives Savage Reply to SRK Fan Who Asked Actor For OTP on Twitter

Mumbai Police just trolled the Shah Rukh Khan fan who asked the actor for an OTP during an #AskSRK session.

January 07, 2023

Mumbai Police replies to SRK fan. (Photo: Instagram/@iamsrk)
Mumbai Police replies to SRK fan. (Photo: Instagram/@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan held an #AskSRK session on Twitter recently and gave some replies that left fans shook. One of them involved a fan asking the actor for an OTP. “Sir ek OTP aaya hoga….jara batana," the fan wrote on Twitter. SRK gave a flexy reply: “Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate…vendors just send me the goods when I order… tum apna dekh lo." If you thought the matter ended there, you’re in for a surprise. Now, Mumbai Police, whose social media accounts are known for being quite savvy on the space, have ‘entered the chat’.

Mumbai Police quote tweeted the SRK fan asking for the OTP with a simple reply: “100".

RELATED NEWS

SRK’s replies are known to create such moments on Twitter. Earlier, a reply from SRK made a Twitter user named Satish Srkian’s day and the latter decided to get the actor’s response to his question framed. Satish took to his Twitter handle to post a photo of how he framed a screenshot of his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan. The caption of the tweet that was accompanied by the framed picture of SRK’s reply reads, “Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta. Framing done.. will keep it till the end (Now Khan Saab has replied and I do not get it framed.. This can never happen. framing done.. will keep it till the end)."

Satish’s query to SRK was a jab at his 2016 film, Fan, which didn’t do as expected at the box office. Satish asked Shah Rukh to respond to his query, warning him that he would transform into Gaurav, SRK’s character in his 2016 film ‘Fan’ who was obsessed with the film’s protagonist.

first published: January 07, 2023, 16:37 IST
last updated: January 07, 2023, 16:37 IST
