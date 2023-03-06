Mumbai is notorious for its unexpected rain showers, which can occur on any given day, catching its citizens off guard. And true to form, the city saw a fresh bout of rain and hailstorms in March, as the wee hours of Monday brought wet weather across several regions of Maharashtra. While some parts of Mumbai received light rainfall and thunderstorms on Sunday night, the city as a whole was greeted with a fresh downpour. However, the citizens of Mumbai took this in their stride and welcomed the first rainfall of 2023 with a memefest on Twitter.

Despite the unexpected rainfall and hailstorms in Mumbai, Twitterati didn’t let the weather dampen their spirits. Instead, they turned this unseasonal event into a series of humourous memes, causing the hashtag #MumbaiRains to trend online. Netizens flooded the micro-blogging site with their funny creations, resulting in unstoppable laughter and spreading cheer all around.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that rain activity would occur in Mumbai, bringing some much-needed relief from the hot and humid weather conditions that were prevailing. This was expected due to the interaction of easterly and westerly winds with the changing season. However, the city experienced a range of weather conditions, from a light rainfall to hailstorms, with some regions reporting no precipitation at all.

Although the IMD had announced the possibility of a drizzle accompanied by thunder, they also noted that these types of weather conditions during the pre-monsoon period are typically short-lived. The drizzle was likely caused by the interaction of dry winds coming from the land with the moist winds coming from the Bay of Bengal.

