A techie in Mumbai has used his engineering skills to develop a technology for keeping track of stray dogs. Identified to be Akshay Ridlan, the man claims to have created unique tags with QR codes which he aims to make available at nominal prices, according to ANI. The cost-effective measure is made to reportedly make sure that the technology reaches a larger audience. During an interaction with the news agency, the engineer highlighted how the tags won’t just be useful for people but even for the government as well.

His creation can reportedly enable the government to keep track of a dog’s location and even make new strategies for their vaccination and sterilization. How is it possible if you may ask? Seemingly, the unique tags create a database for every stray dog that will carry their detailed information. “It will also help the government find dogs’ locations and make strategies for their sterilization or vaccination. It can be done through the database. We want to offer this QR at a nominal price right now," he said.

The engineer also suggested that dog lovers and organizations who rescue and feed stray dogs can also use his new technology to track them. While highlighting the features of the unique tags, Ritalin stated that it will generate a digital report of their name, gender, caretaker if any, number of their caretaker, and more. He explained the process, “I attach the QR code with the reflective collar and then scan the QR with the scanner on my phone. After scanning, I get all the details in the digital form of a particular dog. This creates a UID ( identification), gender, pet name, name of the caretaker, phone number of the caretaker, and medical/vaccination history of the dog."

His creation has grabbed the attention of multiple dog lovers on social media. An inquisitive user who was curious about the tag and the function of the QR code asked, “Will it retrieve the live location of the dog from the database, which was fed to it by scanning the QR Code for the first time? And also, is there a way to keep a track of if the dog has bitten anyone?"

Another referred to the technology as an “Aadhar card for dogs."

Meanwhile, a user also appreciated his initiative and wrote, “Amazing work. Kudos to this techie."

What are your thoughts about these unique dog tags?

