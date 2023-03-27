The desire to explore different parts of the world is a common aspiration for many of us. Throughout the last century, such journeys were predominantly taken via sea transport on boats and ships. However, with the rapid advancements in science and technology, travel has become more accessible with the introduction of steam engines, cars, and airplanes. This has made it easier for tourists to travel to different parts of the world. Today, many individuals are interested in embarking on bike journeys across the globe. In line with this trend, a young individual from Maharashtra has set out on a journey from Mumbai to London on his bike.

Aim

Yogesh Alekari, a seasoned biker who has been riding for the past six to seven years, has announced his plan to embark on a thrilling journey from Mumbai to London. Having clocked over one lakh kilometres of bike riding in Maharashtra’s Gadkile district, Yogesh is now ready to take on the challenge of travelling across 24 countries and three continents on his bike. The journey will cover a staggering distance of 25,000 kilometres, which he plans to complete within a period of 100 days, starting from May 1st, coinciding with Maharashtra Day.

Yogesh has expressed his lifelong desire to embark on a bike tour around the world, having already travelled to numerous countries on his motorcycle. He conceived the idea of his latest journey during those travels.

“After visiting many countries on bike, it was my dream to go for a world tour on bike. During those days, I conceived this tour. My plan is to travel to London from Mumbai by bike. During this journey, I will visit 24 countries and will cross 3 continents and I will be travelling a distance of around 25,000 kilometers. This tour would cost me ₹30 lakh. I would need a visa from different countries and my bike will be sent by air cargo. I have not taken even a day’s leave to prepare for this tour", Yogesh said to News18.

How to Go About it?

Yogesh has shared valuable insights into the measures he plans to take during his 100-day journey. “While riding a bike, it is important to you keep yourself fit, especially when travelling through different countries, varying environments and food. It is essential to do exercise to acclimate your body. While eating local foods, one needs to be careful. Apart from this, if you consume more fruits and drink lots of water, the body adjusts to the altered conditions," Yogesh explained.

Meanwhile, Yogesh’s extensive experience of biking in countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and others has made him fully aware of the challenges involved in planning a bike ride of this nature, which is why he has been carefully preparing for it over the past four years.

Plan of Action

Yogesh’s upcoming bike ride will take him across three different continents, including Asia, Europe, and Africa. Starting from the Gateway of India in Mumbai on May 1st, he plans to travel to Nepal before taking a flight to the United Arab Emirates. From there, he will continue his journey by biking through Iran, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and ultimately reaching London. After exploring London, Yogesh will head back to France before continuing his journey to Morocco and Spain. His trip will conclude with a flight from Spain back to India, marking the end of an incredible biking adventure.

