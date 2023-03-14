Home » Buzz » Mumbai Traffic Cop Assaulted For Stopping Bikers Who Jumped Signal, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Traffic Cop Assaulted For Stopping Bikers Who Jumped Signal, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A viral video shows a Mumbai traffic cop being assaulted after accosting two bikers who jumped a signal and were riding without helmets.

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 12:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Viral video shows Mumbai traffic cop being assaulted on road. (Credits: Twitter)
A traffic constable in Mumbai was assaulted by two bike riders after he stopped them for jumping a signal and riding without helmets in the Kurla area on Saturday. The video of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media. The defaulters argued with Rakesh Ramesh Thakur, the constable, and asked him not to impose a fine via e-challan, reported Times Now.

Thakur then clicked a photo of the defaulters on his e-challan device, which was when they attacked him. A case was registered against the two accused and one of them was nabbed on Sunday evening. The video of Thakur being assaulted amid a crowd of onlookers has shocked and upset Twitter.

“Kudos to the cop, hope the criminals are caught and properly punished. Mumbai Roads are nothing short of warzone now, it’s very stressful to do the traffic details with broken road all around in dustiest of places. Great job @MTPHereToHelp," one Twitter user wrote, tagging Mumbai Traffic Police’s account.

Recently, another video of a man heckling two women bikers on Bengaluru’s NICE Road raised similar concern about road safety on the Internet. The incident took place near Gottigere of south Bengaluru, when the bikers, Priyanka Prasad and Sharon Samuel, were returning from a Women’s Day bike rally, according to a Times of India report.

first published: March 14, 2023, 12:42 IST
