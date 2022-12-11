‘Mumbai Vibes’: Auto Rickshaw Driver Gives Ride to Student in New York City

Travelling in an auto rickshaw is pretty common in Mumbai and getting rejected by more than half of its drivers is a habit. The auto-rickshaw ride for Mumbaikars is as prevalent as the city’s Vada Pav which is known for its exclusivity and popularity. But, spotting an auto rickshaw in a foreign country isn’t that usual. In a recent video that went viral on social media, an auto-rickshaw driver gave a ride to a student in New York City in his three-wheeled vehicle.

The clip was shared by the auto-rickshaw driver, who, as per his Instagram Bio, “landed in New York - all the way from Bombay!" In the video, he could be seen driving through New York City in his auto rickshaw with an Indian song being played inside. He supposedly gave a ride to a student for some proper ‘Mumbai vibes’ in NYC. The caption of the sweet video read, “A decent day to get out in the ricksha today… was great to meet @kane___25603 and take him for a ride through #York for some #mumbaivibes".

The video grabbed the attention of Desi users who took to the comment section to drop funny reactions. “Next level," commented a user while another one wrote, “Ahh I would like to sit back and listen to “Main Jis din bhula doon" by Amit Kumar. A therapeutic drive and experience I can imagine."

Even the student, who was mentioned in the caption about his lovely meeting with the rickshaw driver, thanked him for the ride. “Thank you so much for the ride again brother," he wrote.

Users also started asking humorous questions to the driver as one of them remarked, “Brother, how much will it be till Bandra station?". Bandra has a local railway station and another Western Railways station in Mumbai. An online user also inquired, “Brother. How much from York to Leeds?" To which the driver replied, " We’ll have to go according to the meter bro".

Isn’t it great how an auto-rickshaw driver from Mumbai is servicing people in New York City while upholding his Desi culture? Some countries refer to auto-rickshaw as tuk-tuk which is used as a cheap means of public transportation.

