Home » BUZZ » Mumbai Winter Has Twitter Wishing For 'Typical' Hot Weather As Mercury Dips

Mumbai Winter Has Twitter Wishing For 'Typical' Hot Weather As Mercury Dips

Mumbai's cold spell is drawing mixed reactions from residents.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 11:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai shivers under cold spell. (Credits: Twitter/@Litmemesmumbai)
Mumbai shivers under cold spell. (Credits: Twitter/@Litmemesmumbai)

Mumbai experienced its coldest day of the season on Sunday, with the temperature dipping to 13.8 degrees Celsius. This minimum temperature- four degrees below normal- was recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santa Cruz observatory, reported Mid Day. As of 8.30 AM today, the temperature in Mumbai was at 16.4 degrees Celsius, as per IMD’s website. The minimum temperature today is forecast to be around 13 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai and Delhi usually get into ‘cold wars’ on Twitter right from the onset of winter. The cold spell over the past day has some Mumbai residents enthused, while others want the city to go back to its usual warmth.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded minimum temperature at 1.4 degrees Celsius, season’s lowest, on Monday morning as freezing cold winds from Himalayas push down mercury in Northern India.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: January 16, 2023, 11:51 IST
last updated: January 16, 2023, 11:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Sobhita Dhulipala Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Jacqueline Fernandez Raises Temperature With Sexy Calendar Shoot, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures