Mumbai Winter Has Twitter Wishing For 'Typical' Hot Weather As Mercury Dips

Mumbai experienced its coldest day of the season on Sunday, with the temperature dipping to 13.8 degrees Celsius. This minimum temperature- four degrees below normal- was recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santa Cruz observatory, reported Mid Day. As of 8.30 AM today, the temperature in Mumbai was at 16.4 degrees Celsius, as per IMD’s website. The minimum temperature today is forecast to be around 13 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai and Delhi usually get into ‘cold wars’ on Twitter right from the onset of winter. The cold spell over the past day has some Mumbai residents enthused, while others want the city to go back to its usual warmth.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded minimum temperature at 1.4 degrees Celsius, season’s lowest, on Monday morning as freezing cold winds from Himalayas push down mercury in Northern India.

