Mummies With Golden Tongues Discovered at Archeological Site in Egypt

Archeologists have unearthed several mummies with golden tongues in the Quesna archeological cemetery in Egypt. The mummies were found in ancient tombs that date back to different periods of ancient time, reported Egypt Independent.

The discovery was made by the Egyptian archeological mission of Supreme Council of Antiquities in an extension of the Quesna archeological cemetery. The mission unearthed ancient tombs and found out that they contained several mummies with tombs, the report added.

According to Mustafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the cemetery has a unique architecture with a number of main vaults and entry and exit points in the north and south along with mud bricks for the burial well. There are total three burial chambers in the cemetery.

During the excavation, archeologists found golden flakes in the shape of human tongue inside the mouth of several mummies. While the condition of the mummies is not that good, the skeletons with golden linen are not damaged.

Besides the golden tongues, researchers also found remains of wooden coffins and copper nails used in them. Other discovered items included golden flakes in the form of scarab, multiple funeral amulets, lotus flower, stone scarabs, and pottery utensils used in the mummification.

Waziri said the excavations indicate that the cemetery was used during three different periods in the ancient time. The findings suggested that the burial customs were different in each level of the burial. Burial directions too were found to be different possibly to reuse the cemetery in the Late Period of Ancient Egypt. These include the Ptolemaic period and two phases in the Roman period.

The archeological finding led to the discovery of other tombs and architectural units. Human-shaped stone coffins with a huge granite sarcophagus of an important priest in the Atrib city.

The Quesna Quarries Cemetery is considered to be a significant archaeological site due to the diverse burial methods used there. In addition, it has a rare cemetery for the burial of scared birds and several architectural units.

