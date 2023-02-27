The relationship between a father and a son is always a special one. The two never express their love for each other through words but through gestures that are way too emotional and wholesome. However, each one of them yearns for that moment when they’ll get to have that ‘real talk’ which would lead them to a conversation they’d want to remember for a lifetime! Bollywood movies have had many such examples where a father and a son finally broke through their silent gestures to come out with the feeling that they’ve boxed up in their hearts for years.

Twitter shared about the best father-son conversation in Bollywood when a user, Chango Tarlie, began the discussion on the micro-blogging site. From reminiscing about Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt in ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ to Ranbir Kapoor and Farooq Shaikh in ‘YJHD’, Desis had the list of iconic emotional scenes that depicted the real feelings of a father and a son. Not just that, even ‘102 Not Out’, ‘Lakshya’, Wake Up Sid’, ‘2 States’, ‘Shakti’, ‘ZNMD’, ‘Ghatak’, ‘3 Idiots’, etc., made it to the Indian Twitter’s list of Bollywood scenes that perfectly defined a father-son relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, some recent real-life instances brought into light what people have been looking for in movies! Remember how a 70-year-old son sang a song for his 104-year-old father that served as proof of their endearing relationship? Or a father who surprised his son with some wonderful gifts that made him meltdown like never before? Such videos showed how gratifying it is to watch a father and son engaging in a rare conversation that they’ve been wanting to have for years and years!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here