Our nation is full of diverse cultures that range from being familiar across the country to be exclusive to certain communities. Some of these exclusive cultures have practices that may even seem scandalous to people outside. But the elders of the community deem it as a sacred and usual tradition that they have been following for centuries. One such tribe is the Muria tribe for which there is a tradition of the youth getting acquainted with their sexuality and it is something that may not suit the principles of the society outside.

Sex is still largely a taboo in the country but people are slowly seeing the need for sex education and coming forth to indulge in conversations around it. The Murias, an indigenous tribe of Chhattisgarh however, have been open about the topic for centuries.

The tribe has a hut called ‘Ghotul’, which is meant to create an environment for Muria youth to understand their sexuality. The practice involves young men and women spending the night in a ghotul where they take part in singing, dancing and exploring physical relationships. Old members help young members with guidance during the ritual and good food, along with toddy, is what enthrals people of the community to actively take part.

The ritual begins at dusk when Cheliks (men) and Motiaris (women) assemble all dressed up at the Ghotul. Married men play the drums and the youth sing, dance and tease each other. It is almost like a prom night but with the elder’s guidance.

As the night extends, the elders leave, and the youth enter the Ghotul in pairs. A boy and a girl only enter the Ghotul after mutual consent. The couples spend the night together, either talking or indulging in sexual activity. Whatever happens in the dormitory goes on without interference or objection. Partners can be switched and it is no big deal during the ritual.

While the ritual sees Ghotuls acting as an education centre for kids above the age of 10, they can only take part in the ritual after they grow old enough i.e. 21 years of age for boys and 18 years of age for girls.

A couple can talk to each other until they decide to marry, and they have seven days to choose their partner. The girl and the boy are required to change names after they join the Ghotul. The decision is announced by the boy by placing a flower in the girl’s hair, with the girl’s permission.

