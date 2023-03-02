rMusic is the universal language of mankind and a clip that has now gone viral on social media proves it. It shows a dog lost in the magic of soothing piano tunes performed by an artist. The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a dog enjoying the tunes played reportedly by its owner on piano. “There is no way your evenings should be without some music in them…," he tweeted alongside the clip and the users totally agreed with him. The clip, showing the pooch sitting on its owner’s lap and calmly listening to the mesmerising tunes, will definitely bring a smile to your face.

So far, the video has been played one lakh thousand times and has garnered around three thousand likes.

Soon after Anand Mahindra shared the video, the comments section was flooded with innumerable reactions where users expressed their thoughts on the value of music in their lives. A few even took to the comments section to explain several other benefits of listening to music. One user commented, “He is definitely spending some quality necessary time with his Hooman. Very important in our day-to-day life. If we get some time for this of course."

Another commented, “Even mornings should be with music to start the day fresh. So that you forget the downs of the previous day and life. Daily tonic."

A third user wrote, “Music is a boon for all living beings…it helps in growth, vitality, immunity and killing stress, tension and negativity."

A fourth user wrote, “Music is a universal language."

Well, this isn’t the first time an animal was spotted enjoying some music. In January, Mahindra shared a video of a beagle puppy, wherein it can be seen vibing to some classical music. In the video, a pet parent can be seen holding the puppy, who is immersed in classical tunes. While sharing the video, Mahindra wrote, “This showed up in my wonder box. Don’t know the young lady and her furry musical friend. Sharing it because it made my weekend. Maybe the pooch will stage an Arangetram one day?"

So, which music or song makes you forget all your worries and enjoy every rhythm of it?

