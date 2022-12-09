Musk Comes to The Rescue of Jack Dorsey, Says He Has a 'Pure Heart'

Another controversy has erupted on Twitter certain files released by Elon Musk, Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss. They suggested that a secret group headed by Vijaya Gadde, the Head of Legal, Yoel Roth, the Head of Trust, CEOs Jack Dorsey and Parag, and others, made decisions secretly and without overview to moderate Twitter. Twitter handle Unusual Whales made a tweet about the same.

However, Twit chief responded to the same tweet as he claimed that Jack Dorsey had no involvement in any of this. He came to the rescue of former Twitter CEO and deemed all of these claims as baseless. “Controversial decisions were often made without getting Jack’s approval and he was unaware of systemic bias. The inmates were running the asylum. Jack has a pure heart imo," Musk wrote. Have a look:

It all started after a report claimed that Vijaya Gadde, Yoel Roth, Parag Agarwal made decisions secretly and without overview to moderate twitter. Reports also claimed that Jack was involved in the decision-making process at Twitter.

Meanwhile, earlier, Musk shared a photo of his two-year-old son X near Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. X Æ a-Xii, one of Musk’s 10 kids, can be seen posing in front of a heart sculpture in San Francisco’s Union Square, Business Insider reported. “X in beautiful San Francisco," Musk tweeted. He also shared a photo of X’s Twitter badge, which holds his photo, name and three dots in the place where his role would be listed. This is not the first time that the toddler has visited the Twitter headquarters.

Earlier, shortly before Halloween, X had paid a visit to the Twitter headquarters along with a bunch of his toys which he had spread all across the floor in Musk’s “war room".

