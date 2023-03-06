Jennifer Gates – the eldest daughter of billionaire Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates – has welcomed her first child with husband Nayel Nassar. She revealed the happy news in an adorable Instagram post on Sunday. Jennifer shared a family picture where the couple is seen cradling their newborn daughter. While sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “Sending love from our healthy little family." Within minutes, her post was flooded with congratulatory messages. New grandmother Melinda French Gates also expressed her happiness by dropping a heartwarming comment. She wrote, “Welcome to the world. My heart overflows" for her granddaughter. “Proud" grandfather Bill Gates also shared his daughter’s post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations Jenn and Nayel. I’m so proud."

Jennifer Gates tied the knot with Olympic equestrian Nayel Nassar in Westchester County, New York, in October 2021. Nassar is a horse jumper who competed in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

A little over a year after their intimate wedding, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child. In December 2022, Jennifer Gates disclosed that they were expecting a baby girl while sharing pictures from her baby shower. An excerpt from her Instagram post read, “Still on cloud nine after this baby shower. Thank you to all the people who have given me and baby girl so much love from near and far and Melinda French Gates for hosting this incredible evening. Our hearts are all so full."

Bill Gates had also expressed his happiness over the news through his blog. He had written, “I started looking at the world through a new lens recently—when my older daughter gave me the incredible news that I’ll become a grandfather next year. And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I am more inspired than ever to help everyone’s children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive."

Bill Gates was recently in India to explore health, education and other sectors. The billionaire philanthropist runs the sprawling Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has invested billions of dollars in India, particularly in areas such as immunization and sanitation.

