Mysterious ‘Pig-like’ Creature Washes Up On Beach in Ireland, Leaves Locals Bewildered

Unusual pics of what looks like a ‘pig-like’ sea creature has been going viral on the Internet. The pictures, originally posted on Instagram, show the creature’s body washed up on the shore of the Barna Pier beach in Ireland. Bearna Beo, on their Instagram account, mentioned that the seal has been removed from the beach. They also shared an update from Ocean Research Conservation Association Ireland in the caption. It read, “You mentioned that the animal was headless which is often the case with dead stranded seals after harsh weather or high winds." Take a peek here:

According to the Mirror, there are two types of seals that are usually spotted on the coast around Northern Ireland. With Galway being in the west, this meant that the seal that had washed up on the beach was in unknown territory. Of the two species found, one is the harbour seal. This is the smaller of the two and they enjoy living in more sheltered habitats. The second species found in the area are grey seals. They have a larger body with a longer head and prefer more exposed areas.

Meanwhile, scientists, from the Museums Victoria Research Institute, have found a mysterious collection of deep-sea creatures in a remote area of the Indian Ocean close to the underwater volcanoes. The Scientists and researchers were bewildered to discover eels with no eyes, bat-like fish, and lizard fish with razor-sharp teeth. In an email to Live Science, expedition chief scientist Tim O’Hara wrote, “The fish are the standout deep-sea fashionistas. They come in all shapes and sizes, with light organs, lures, rays modified into tripods or camouflage appendages, and huge (or missing) eyes. Each species superbly adapted to the extreme deep-sea environments."

According to Live Science, these creatures were found during an expedition to remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park in Australia. The team of scientists and researchers have collected samples from over three miles deep. They also surveyed previously unknown deep-sea life.

