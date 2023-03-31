Nagaland Minister Can't Get Over MS Dhoni's Fan Following

The day every Indian cricket fan was waiting for is finally here. The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to make you experience some adrenaline rush, with nearly two months of cricketing action. Ahead of the IPL 2023 opener between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has treated the Whistle Podu army at every corner with glimpses of their captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni.

In the viral video, Dhoni can be seen walking towards the pitch to bat in a practice match at the Chepauk Stadium. And saying that the crowd went into a frenzy will be an understatement, when in reality after witnessing their favourite cricketer, the fans literally erupted with excitement. The video opens to show Dhoni putting on his gloves and walking towards the pitch with spectators chanting his name in the background. Honestly, the Yellow Army in the stands made the entire Chennai know that their ‘Thala’ has finally arrived.

Channelling his inner Bollywood fan, Temjen Imna Along sought inspiration from Bajirao Mastani’s iconic dialogue for the caption. “Logo ka pyaar ho to aisa! Cheeteh ki chaal, baaz ki nazar, aur Dhoni ki skills par kabhi shak nahi kar sakte," he wrote.

Originally, the video was shared by Chennai Super Kings’ official Instagram page with the caption, “Nayagan meendum varaar… (The hero is coming again)" about three days back.

It goes without saying that innumerable CSK and Dhoni fans flooded the comments section. Several called him their idol and pride of Jharkhand. One user commented, “MS Dhoni greatest personality ever…emotion, idol, inspiration, and love for millions of people."

Another wrote, “He is the pride of Jharkhand."

A few pointed out that Nagaland Minister’s posts are so amusing that one can’t help but follow him, as a user wrote, “Dehakti aag se sholey bhadkaane wale ho aap. Yaar sach btaau toh follow karne ko majbur karwaane wale ho aap."

Some even quizzed Temjen Imna Along, if he is supporting CSK this IPL, as a user commented, “Sir Are you supporting CSK?"

So far, the video has been viewed more than 49 thousand times.

