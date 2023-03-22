Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's '3 Idiots' Caption in New Tweet Will Make Chatur Proud

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along who is famous on the social media for his hilarious takes, recently quoted Chatur Ramalingam’s character from the immensely popular movie “3 Idiots" in a tweet. The tweet has instantly gone viral with over 40 thousand views. The users have called the tweet hilarious and have hailed Temjen over his quick-wittedness. Temjen is a MLA from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

The Minister shared a picture of him attending a virtual meeting on his smartphone while being stuck in a traffic jam. He says in the caption that he is showing how to be productive while sitting idle during heavy traffic. He then quotes a line from Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots where Chatur had said, “Someone should learn from me the right use of time."

Netizens have found the tweet hilarious and the replies are filled with social media users praising the Minister. One user wrote, “He is a minister who is among the most reasonable and has a wonderful sense of humour. His tweets are interesting and a good read." Another user tweeted, “You are an inspiration and full of positivity for the youth of our country." The third user said, “Sir, you must start to stand up as well." Another user replied, “I am a fan of your sense of humour and your jolly nature. Our system needs more politicians like you."

Last week, the Minister shared a picture of him standing alongside Karate players and called himself a “Sumo Wrestler". Netizens loved the comical tweet and it reached around 3 lakh views with ten thousand likes on the platform. On Friday, World Sleep Day, he posted a picture of himself and several other people dozing off on the seats in what looked to be an amphitheatre. On the other hand, the Minister also shares beautiful pictures from Nagaland’s Kohima and the countryside.

