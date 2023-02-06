Valentine’s Day is typically a day to celebrate love, but it can be a bittersweet occasion for those who have recently been rejected. That is why an animal shelter in USA’s Ohio is giving individuals a unique opportunity to avenge their ex as part of its Valentine’s Day campaign. For a $5 donation to the Animal Friend Humane Society, people can write their ex’s name in a cat litterbox. Cats will then be given the litter box in which to do their business. The donations will be accepted until February 12. The animal shelter will also post a video of all the names received on Facebook on Valentine’s Day.

“Do you have a crappy ex? Don’t spend this Valentine’s Day down in the dumps! Instead, cheer yourself up while making a difference for animals in need! For a $5 donation, we will write your Ex’s name in a litterbox and give it to the cats, to let them do what they do best," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post. Donations are being accepted in person as well as through the online payment service Venmo, where users can simply add the poop emoji and their ex’s name in the comments section.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

A lot of people seemed to be interested in the idea. One of the users wrote, “I’m in! Perfect idea to raise money". Another user quipped, “Ummm…. For $25, can you write his name in there and take a picture of it for me? This is brilliant". Another commented, “I don’t do Valentine’s Day either but there are so many people that deserve the litter box treatment and I can justify my pettiness because why not".

Advertisement

However, it is not the lone such idea. People can also name a cockroach or rat after their ex at the ‘Cry Me a Cockroach’ event being organised by the San Antonio Zoological Society, Texas, USA. The society organises the event every Valentine’s Day and invites people to participate. This year, the Zoological Society promoted the event with a video posted on their Twitter page. “Donate today, and we will feed your ex to one of the animals and send you the video, plus a certificate," the society wrote.

Advertisement

The society added that people from all over the world can participate via their website and express their trapped feelings in this unusual way.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here