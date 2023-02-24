Since people dread the unknown, it is not surprising that the theme of space has frequently appeared in horror films. The Universe and its myriad mysteries are the ideal sources of inspiration for a terrifying narrative, with everything from alien creatures to the terrifying abyss itself. While the common man can only imagine the mysteries in space, astronauts dare to travel beyond the troposphere of our planet and explore the void that is in space. However, the video we are about to show you now is one where an astronaut is not terrorised by some extraterrestrial being but a gorilla. Yes, a gorilla chases an astronaut in space but there is a catch. It is not a real gorilla but part of a prank pulled off by NASA astronaut Scott Kelly.

While living and working in space seems exhilarating, it may also be terrifying due to the numerous risks that astronauts must constantly be prepared to face. The people who live on the International Space Station (ISS) frequently turn to enjoyable activities, humour being a key component of it, to deal with the tension and soothe their nerves. This is exactly why Scott Kelly, back in 2016, secretly smuggled a gorilla suit in the space station and got into it to scare his fellow spacemate.

The video of the 2016 is once again going viral on social media and people have been left in splits, seeing the reaction of Kelly’s spacemate. Dressed as a gorilla, Kelly drifts through the space station, chasing his mate while his mate panics and is seen hurriedly drifting away from him. Take a look at the video.

However, in a revelation that may disappoint users, Kelly later informed in an interview with People magazine that the prank was staged and even his mate was a part of it. The joke was the brainchild of Scott’s brother Mark, who called Scott in 2015 and announced he was sending a gorilla outfit because there had never before been a gorilla in space.

Despite that, the first gorilla suit blew up on a SpaceX trip in 2015, he was already dedicated to the concept and vacuum-packed a second one the following year. This one made it, and Scott shot the video with Tim Peake, who was in on the idea. Although it is a little disappointing to know that Tim’s reaction was just an act, the both of them later played a real prank on the other astronauts on board, who were not told beforehand of the gorilla suit. Sadly, that part of the prank was not shot and just informed by Kelly and his teammates in an interview to a news portal back in 2016.

