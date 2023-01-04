Home » BUZZ » NASA Shares Stunning Photo of 'Planet Parade' Visible From Earth After Sunset

NASA Shares Stunning Photo of 'Planet Parade' Visible From Earth After Sunset

Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn were simultaneously visible after sunset from anywhere on the globe in December 2022.

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 11:16 IST

NASA shared a photo of a planet parade (Representational image: Pixabay via Canva)
A spectacular ‘planet parade’ recently lit up the sky. It’s a phenomenon which allowed several planets- Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn- to be seen from Earth with the naked eye. The four planets were all simultaneously visible after sunset from anywhere on the globe, as per NASA. The space agency also shared a stunning snap of the four aforementioned planets plus Mercury and the moon as its Astronomy Picture of the Day on January 2. Neptune and Uranus were below visibility, making it close to what NASA termed an “all-planet panorama".

The photo also shows three bright stars- Altair, Fomalhaut, and Aldebaran- and the Pleiades star cluster is also visible. The hills visible in the foreground of the image surround a village called Gökçeören, Kaş, Turkey, near the Mediterranean coast. As per NASA, Venus will rise further up in the sky at sunset as January progresses but Saturn will descend.

The photo was taken in December 2022 by astronomer and photographer Tunc Tezel. NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day changes every day with a snapshot from the boundlessly fascinating universe and an explanation is provided by a professional astronomer.

Two of the rocky planets, Mercury and Venus, and two of gas giants, Jupiter and Saturn, were visible from the Earth from December 25 to 31. They were aligned with the Moon for the week.

Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun and, therefore, the hottest, was difficult to see due to its small size. However, with the right dark sky conditions, it was visible as a small dot close to the horizon. It was also fairly close to Venus. Known as the Earth’s twin planet, it shone the brightest in the sky and was visible following the sunset.

In a guide about the skywatching highlights for December 2022, NASA wrote that “viewers with a clear view to the horizon will be able to search for Venus and Mercury in the fading glow of sunset, just a few degrees above the skyline."

NASA also said that “from the 25th to the 31st, look to the southwest following sunset to see an increasingly full Moon slip past Saturn and then again past Jupiter." Jupiter and Saturn are some of the brightest objects in the night sky and are relatively easy to spot since they are located high up (unlike Mercury and Venus) and are bigger in size.

