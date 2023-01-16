NASA Sheds Light on Science Behind Wings of Butterfly Nebula

Butterfly Nebula, better known as NGC 6302, recently featured in a stunning image published by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Deep within the constellation Scorpius, a stunning cosmic butterfly appears to be spreading its wings. NASA has now explained how the Butterfly Nebula acquired its wings. Recent research has revealed that planetary nebulae are created when red giant stars lose their outermost layers as they exhaust their helium fuel, becoming hot, dense white dwarf stars that are about the size of Earth, according to Science Daily. It was also stated that the carbon-rich material that was shed creates brilliant patterns when it is softly blown into the interstellar medium.

Most planetary nebulae are circular, but a few, like the “Butterfly Nebula," have an hourglass or wing-like form. The gravitational pull of a second star circling the nebula’s “parent" star is thought to have caused the material to expand into a pair of nebular lobes, or “wings." The wings develop over time without altering their initial form.

Recent findings indicate that something is wrong with the Butterfly Nebula. The material inside the wings of the Butterfly Nebula underwent significant alterations when a team of astronomers led by those at the University of Washington analysed Hubble Space Telescope exposures from 2009 and 2020.

Astronomers are trying to figure out how such activities can occur from what should be a ‘sputtering, largely moribund star with no remaining fuel’. In the nebula’s wings, there are intricate material changes being driven by strong winds, and this was presented at the e 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Seattle on January 12.

To examine the development patterns and speeds of features inside the nebula’s wings, high-quality Hubble photos shot 11 years apart were used. A major part of the study was carried out by a graduate student at Aarhus University in Denmark, Lars Borchert, who participated in the study as a University of Washington undergraduate student. He later found that there were about six “jets" ejecting material in a sequence of asymmetrical outflows.

The nebula’s outermost regions are expanding at a rate of around 500 miles per second, while the inner regions are expanding at a rate of about a tenth of that pace. According to the research team’s head and professor emeritus of astronomy at the University of Washington, jet paths intersect, creating messy development patterns and structures inside the wings are now merely hypotheses.

