NASA Turns Light Echoes From Black Hole into Sound, Internet Calls it 'Cosmic Music'

Evasive black holes presumed to be millions in number deem to hide in plain sight across the galaxy and the Milky Way. However, astronomers tend to track their presence on rare occasions through bursts of X-ray light when they feed on stars. It is due to the emission of their X-ray echoes that scientists have been able to pin down their locations and the stars that orbit around them in the vast universe. Researchers have been successfully able to convert these X-ray echoes into sound waves that might just astonish you. According to NASA, though any kind of light including radio, visible, and X-rays cannot escape from black holes, the material that surrounds them produces an intense burst of electromagnetic radiation.

Similar to how a car’s headlight can scatter fog, the blast of radiation can also bounce off from the gas and dust formed around them. Now, researchers at NASA are using a new sonification can turn these light echoes coming from a black hole into sound. A video displaying the sound coming from a black hole located about 7,800 light years from Earth from a system known as V404 Cygni was shared on NASA’s official Instagram on Friday, November 25. The independent space administration agency claims that the black hole in question has a mass that is between five to ten times that of the Sun, and it is pulling material from a companion star that is orbiting around it.

“This sonification translates X-ray data from both NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory and Swift into sound. To differentiate between the data from the two telescopes, Chandra data is represented by higher-frequency tones while the Swift data is lower. In addition to the X-rays, the image includes optical data from the Digitized Sky Survey that shows background stars. Each star in optical light triggers a musical note. The volume and pitch of the note are determined by the brightness of the star,” stated NASA.

While describing the video, NASA stated that the circular band that appears to be red has been surrounded by a starry background. Meanwhile, the blue bands are the inner and lower portion of the black hole system. “During the sonification, the cursor moves outward from the center of the image in a circle. As it passes through the light echoes detected in X-rays (seen as concentric rings in blue by Chandra and red by Swift in the image), there are tick-like sounds and changes in volume to denote the detection of X-rays and the variations in brightness,” added the agency. Take a look at it here:

Within a day, the video has amassed over 3 lakh views on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of internet users responded to the sound coming from the black hole, one called it “cosmic music from our universe.” Another suggested, “Close your eyes, you hear peaceful xylophone music and waves crashing.” One more joined, “Sounds like the waves of the ocean coming up on the sand beautiful the waves of the universe.”

Did you find it amazing too?

